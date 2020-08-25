Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has described as a travesty a comparison between their economic performance and that of the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

In his view, likening the significant growth chalked under President Nana Akufo-Addo to a declining growth under Mr Mahama is like “day and night”.



“The economy is superior now than what we inherited. Fiscal deficits have reduced, sovereign credit ratings have improved and we cleared the financial mess left by the Mahama administration…so comparing the economy under the previous administration and now is like day and night,” he stated on Accra-based Peace FM, Tuesday.

Dr Bawumia said the pro-poor policies introduced by the government have ameliorated the suffering of Ghanaians; adding that, they will do more if given another four-year tenure.



“COVID has delayed the progress of the economy but it has not derailed everything. COVID-19 has helped accelerate our march towards Ghana Beyond Aid. The coming of COVID-19 helped us to practically implement the Ghana Beyond Aid. The government is looking at encouraging domestic production and that could be seen in the production of the Personal Protective Equipment for the fight against COVID-19,” Dr Bawumia said.