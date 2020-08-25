Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says he is happy working for his boss, President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to him, he is content and would not want to predict whether he will succeed his boss or not.

He made this known on Accra-based Peace FM, monitored by Adomonline.com, when asked if he would like to succeed his boss, President Akufo-Addo one day.

“Succeeding Akufo-Addo or not is in the hands of God. I am very happy working for my boss, he is a great boss and that is what I am thinking about.

“God is very wonderful and so you really have to work when God gives you the opportunity and anything that comes after if he wants it, it would happen, if he doesn’t want him, it would not happen,” he said.

To Dr Bawumia, he is very happy with the responsibilities he has been given and the opportunity to bring real change to the lives of people in support of President Akufo-Addo’s vision.

