Gospel musician , Nicholas Omane Acheampong, has dismissed claims that celebrities who have gone public about their political affiliations often end up broke.

There are countless reports about entertainment personalities who have shown their political colours being negatively affected; some lose out on lucrative deals or roles which ultimately leaves them worse off but for Mr Acheampong, it is only lazy celebrities who complain.



He said if a celebrity is talented there is no way he or she should be affected by campaigning for a political party.



“I admire someone like John Dumelo, despite coming out strongly to support the National Democratic Congress (NDC) his popularity has not gone down and he is still doing extremely well.



“Anyone who would hide behind a political party and say he is not doing well because he publicly campaigned for that party is just lazy,” he told host Nana Ama McBrown.

Nicholas Omane Acheampong, who has pitched his camp with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the years, indicated that he is very confident about President Nana Akufo-Addo winning another four-year term and he is readying to drop a powerful song for him after the elections.



“Nana Addo has succeeded in convincing me to campaign for the NPP with their good messages. The free SHS alone is enough reason for me to vote and campaign for them,” he said.

He stated emphatically that ex-president John Mahama will never become the president of Ghana again.



“Mark my words, John Mahama is never winning this election. It is a straight win for the NPP. I, therefore, urge everyone to vote massively for NPP so that Nana Addo can continue his good works,” he said.