Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has touted the government’s efforts to improve healthcare provision in prisons across the country.

He said this move is to safeguard the inmates against the outbreak of coronavirus which is already widespread in the country.

Apart from sending some 40 medical personnel to deliver healthcare in the prisons, the government says amnesty has been granted to some 1,089 inmates as part of a broad policy.

The Vice President said this at the graduation ceremony of some 150 Cadet Officers at the Prison Officers Training school in Accra, Friday.

“Especially in this era of Covid-19, it is well understood that the disease spreads quickly in enclosed places like prisons which are commonly epicentres for infectious diseases.

“This is of great concern to the government, particularly where there is overcrowding,” he said.