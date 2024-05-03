Gospel singer, Nicholas Omane Acheampong has reiterated his belief that, former President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama is not suited for the presidency.

He maintained that, Mr. Mahama lacks the capacity to address the needs of Ghanaians.

In an interview on Oyerepa TV, Mr. Omane Acheampong stated unequivocally that, a vote for the former President will spell doom for Ghanaians.

“This is Mahama’s final shot at the presidency, and if he is elected, I fear he will retaliate for the 2016 and 2020 electoral loss. My assertion remains that he will show indifference towards the Ghanaian populace” he stated.

When asked to apologise for inciting Ghanaians against the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the popular musician declined.

“Why should I apologise to NDC supporters? Did I offend anyone?” he quizzed.

Watch the video below:

