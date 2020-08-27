Police at Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti region have arrested a 36-year- old man with 355 duplicates of the new Voter ID cards in his possession.

Also found on him were 17 National Health Insurance Cards.

The suspect, John Amoah, told the police he was taking contact details of residents at Buobai, a suburb of the Asokore Mampong Municipality to secure Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) for them.

The voter ID with the suspect

He said he was helping the residents, mostly women who were applying for soft loans at the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) to acquire the TIN to enable them to qualify for the loan application process.

He assigned two of his children to assist him to take the contact details of the prospective beneficiaries of the MASLOC loans to help them acquire the TIN number.

Some National Democratic Congress branch executives in the Asawase Constituency suspected an ulterior motive and picked up the children and handed them to the police. Mr Amoah, who followed up at the police station, was also detained. Police at Asokore Mampong said they have begun investigations.

The Assembly Member for Buobai Electoral Area, Salifu Yakubu, said he assigned the suspect to help residents in the area who had difficulty in acquiring the TIN to do so.