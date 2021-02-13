Two unknown armed men have robbed the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Alidu Seidu, at gunpoint with his official vehicle stolen.

Reports indicate the incident occurred around 11:pm on Friday at a place known as Agya Wusu Junction in the Kwabere District.

The suspects are said to have made away with the Toyota Hilux vehicle with registration number GW 2473-16 and his mobile phones.

However, the MCE was not hurt with the matter reported to the police pending investigations.