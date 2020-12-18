Some assembly members in the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly are alleging that they have been assaulted by thugs in New Patriotic Party( NPP) party colours.

They say the men, numbering about 15, who were around the assembly, stormed the meeting after they had inquired of some street lights said to have been brought in by the Ministry of Energy.

Assembly member for Sepe-Timpom, Kwame Nkrumah-Arthur, said the street lights distributed a month ago were shared on party lines, a situation they protested to no avail.

He explained how the matter came up again in the meeting, causing some persons to storm the meeting.

Though he accepts he was excited by the Municipal Chief Executive, Alidu Seidu’s defeat in the parliamentary elections, he believes it is not enough reason to warrant the assault.

Mr Nkrumah-Arthur wore a placard with the inscription, ‘La Wu ooo, 21 thousand votes.’

NPP thugs beat assembly members

One of the victims, Mubarik Adams had swollen face and marks of assault in the face.

Meanwhile, Luv FM’s Nana Yaw Gyimah, who has been following the story, reports that some people have been arrested.