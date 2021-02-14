Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace with Manchester City making it 11 Premier League wins on the spin after a 3-0 win over Tottenham.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated possession but it was the visitors who had the best early chance with Harry Kane’s free-kick rattling the post.

City cranked up the pressure and they broke the deadlock with a penalty after Pierre Emile Højbjerg’s clumsy collision with Gundogan. Despite Ederson’s efforts to take the spot-kick, Rodri stepped up and scored with a low effort which Hugo Lloris got a hand to but was unable to keep out.

Jose Mourinho brought on Moussa Sissoko for the ineffective Lucas Moura at the break but City went 2-0 up after another blunder from Lloris, who allowed Gundogan’s low shot from close range to squirm under him at his near post.

And it got worse for the visitors, who have now lost five of their last six games when Ederson’s brilliant drilled pass found Gudogan on the edge of the box who netted his 13th of the season.

The result sees Guardiola’s side go seven points clear at the top of the table while Spurs are in eighth place.