Actress Akuapem Poloo has warned her colleague, Sumsum Ahuofe, to take her name out of his mouth following a recent interview he granted.

Speaking on his relationship with Poloo, Sumsum remarked that he is not in a positive place with Poloo because she exhibited signs of ingratitude.

He went on to say that he helped Poloo land her career in acting, but she is yet to do the needful in giving him acknowledgement.

In a rebuttal, Poloo, who was up in arms, warned Sumsum to desist from talking about her in his interviews.

On claims that he made her famous, Poloo jabbed that he is talking gibberish since he is yet to promote himself to the standard of a seasoned actor.

She further stated that Sumsum has since 2019 made several attempts to get her attention by insulting her on radio interviews.

However, with the understanding she has of showbiz, she decided to ignore but the smear campaign is intensifying, hence her reaction.

She cautioned him to let sleeping dogs lie else her retaliation will be brutal.

