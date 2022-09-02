Kumawood actor Sumsum Ahuofe has revealed the constant use of black magic (juju) in the industry.

The actor, speaking in an interview on Hello FM, remarked that his colleagues, especially the up and coming, employ juju to “take the shine” of top stars.

Likewise every job where there are bad nuts, Sumsum revealed some filmmakers work with evil minds and eyes, and they would go to any length to be the centre of attention.

According to him, even with the current dyfunctional state of the Kumawood industry, the spiritual challenge is still ongoing.

He revealed the enmity goes beyond the set, but the recognition from fans also causes some actors to be envious of their colleagues.

Sumsum believes that is the major cause of the downfall some highly-rated thespians face.

Consequently, he said they have been forced to fortify themselves with whatsoever means; be it Christian or traditional means.

