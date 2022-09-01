It has emerged that legendary musician, Red Eye of 2Toff fame is in shambles after allegedly suffering an undisclosed mental illness.

This was announced by veteran music producer Da’Hammer, who is soliciting funds for his medical care.

According to Da’Hammer, he received the news in a social media post demanding a call for action, accompanied by videos of Red Eye looking destitude.

Da’Hammer indicated he took up the task to find him, and he was located near a fishing harbour at Tema Newtown.

Red Eye was ambushed and sent to rehab centre at Achimota for medical care.

The music producer added that his situation is currently stable, kind courtesy a music studio inside the rehab centre.

He is, however, soliciting funds to contribute their quota to pay the bills of the artiste who once entertained Ghanaians with good music.

