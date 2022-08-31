Husband of songstress Becca is full of pride as he eulogises his wife for her latest academic feat.

Dr Tobi Sanni-Daniels expressed his excitement in a post where he bragged about his wife, while listing her newly achieved credentials at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

Known legally as Rebecca Acheampong Sanni-Daniels, Becca received honors as the Best Student; Master in Arts Brands and Communications Management, Overall Best Graduating Master Student and the 2022 Valedictorian with a GPA of 3.92.

Dr Sanni-Daniels noted he is proud of his wife and he believes her tenacity has been duly rewarded.

He described her as his darling wife who is completely beautiful inside and out.

To reciprocate his warm message, Becca expressed gratitude to him for encouraging her to sour higher.

The songstress tagged him her backbone.

