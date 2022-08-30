Musician Becca has advised young people to continuously work hard to achieve their dreams.

She said just as it has been possible for her, it is possible for everyone.

Speaking at the University of Professional Studies, Accra’s (UPSA) graduation ceremony, on Tuesday, the singer noted that with her many occupations, pursuing her education seemed like an impossible task.

However, Becca, born Rebecca Acheampong, graduated with a Masters degree in Brands and Communication with a recorded GPA of 3.92 making her the school’s 2022 valedictorian.

“Being a mother now, a wife, a career professional and a singer furthering my education seemed quite impossible but thanks to my ever-supporting husband, Dr Saani Daniel who was always there to remind me that it was very possible, there is nothing you cannot do under the sun if you dare to try,” she said.

Becca noted that “I stand here before you as a testimony and confirmation that if you can dare to dream you can surely have it. I really hope someone out there can be inspired by me or by this and challenge for even high and better.”

Giving her speech as the valedictorian, Becca thanked the lecturers and the Vice Chancellor for their guidance throughout the school period. She also appreciated parents and guardians for their love and for constantly sacrificing to see their wards get the education they need.

“To all lecturers, we pray that your fountain of knowledge will always flourish and replenish as you continue this beautiful task of imparting knowledge daily. You are indeed the backbone of this nation and may God bless you all,” she said.

Becca also congratulated her colleagues for standing their ground to graduate despite the challenges they may have faced.