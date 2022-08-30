Becca bags Master's degree from UPSA as valedictorian

Musician Becca has graduated from the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra.

The singer, born Rebecca Acheampong, secured a Master’s degree in Brands and Communication with a recorded GPA of 3.92.

According to the school, Becca’s academic achievement makes her the overall best student in the 2022 graduating class and also the valedictorian.

This comes after she put a hold on her music career to pursue other dreams.

Becca delivering a speech at UPSA graduation ceremony

“There is nothing you cannot do under the sun if you dare to try,” she told her colleagues at the event.

The singer with decades of experience in the music industry attended Wesley Girls High School.

She later studied Child Care Education at Croydon College in the United Kingdom and became a child care and education worker.

Becca relocated to Ghana to pursue her music career and signed with Kiki Banson’s EKB Records.

The singer later attended the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, where she studied Operations and Project Management and graduated with First Class Honors.

