A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sophia Ayorkor Klu, has passed on.

The deceased with former Ledzokuku MP; Dr Bernard Okoe Boye during a visit in September 2018. Photo credit: Dr Okoe Boye Facebook.

Though the cause of death remains sketchy, Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, took to his Facebook page to break the news.

This was after he visited Madam Klu who he affectionately called Aunty Sophia’s residence at Teshie to commiserate with the bereaved family.

During the visit on Monday, Mr Kyerematen signed a book of condolence in her honour.

He lauded the deceased as being a great asset to the NPP and Ghana as a whole.

Mr Kyerematen indicated Aunty Sophia’s prayers and advice served as a guide throughout his political career.

The words of the Minister in the book read: Auntie Sophie your son is here to bid you farewell and to thank you profoundly for your prayers and advice over the years in guiding me in my political career. You have been a great asset to our country and our great party, NPP. May the good Lord receive you into His bossom.