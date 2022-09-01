The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has agreed on partnerships with all four new Ghana Premier League clubs ahead of the 2022/23 season in Accra.

The agreement is expected to last for five years with Kotoko Royals, Nsoatreman FC, Samartex, and Tamale City FC.

The ceremony was held at the NHIA headquarters and attended by CEO, Dr. Okoe Boye, and Board Chairman Dr. Ernest K.P Kwarko.

“This partnership is to help us increase the NHIS active membership to over 18 million to secure more support from development partners. We will support the teams to have access to medical consultants,” said Dr. Okoe Boye.

“NHIA is committed to working hard to ensure that every Ghanaian has medical insurance cover. We have a duty to make sure that every Ghanaian knows about the NHIS.

The wisest thing to do today is to get registered onto the National Health Insurance Scheme. — Dr Okoe Boye (@OkoeBoye) September 1, 2022

“Whatever we will invest to drive up the numbers we will do it.

“The sad thing is that half of Ghana’s population are not medically insured not because they cannot afford but sometimes, they don’t care. This is the biggest human security threat,” he added.

The NHIS logo will be emboldened on the jerseys of all four clubs and the NHIA will also provide medical services during match days.

Samartex Business Development Manager Paul Anyaba, Kotokou Royals CEO Linford Boadu Asamoah and representatives from Nsoatreman and Tamale City were present at the event and expressed their readiness to ensure the partnership is successful.

The 2022-2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League Season commences on September 9.