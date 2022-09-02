SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 5 action from the 2022-23 Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 3 to Monday 5 September 2022.

The top clash from Serie A in this round is the Milan derby between AC Milan and Internazionale at the San Siro on the early evening of Saturday 3 September. This latest edition of the ‘Derby della Madonnina’ pits together the last two Scudetto winners and promises to be a showcase of Italy’s best club football.

Rossoneri manager Stefano Pioli wants to see his team demonstrate a fluidity that will make them hard to defend against: “We need to be an interchangeable team… We are strong, we need to all feel important here, but no one is essential. What is essential is mentality and work,” said the Milan tactician.

“We need to continue on our path, focus on the next game and work on becoming more and more competitive,” he added. “It will be a campaign so balanced that it will be difficult to earn as many points as in the last season. Everyone will face some difficulties, even with the teams they don’t expect to do so. The ones who are the most consistent in delivering both results and performance will win.”

The round will also feature potential thrillers when Fiorentina host Juventus – with a hostile reception sure to be in store for Bianconeri striker Dusan Vlahovic, who was signed from La Viola midway through last season – as well as Lazio and Napoli meeting at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Neapolitans manager Luciano Spalletti believes his team is not amongst the contenders for the title this term: “It was necessary to bring these new players in, but our team has less experience, fewer Champions League appearances, fewer international caps and probably less character, so we need to fight to get those qualities back,” said the Italian.

The remainder of the round is highlighted by Roma’s trip to Udinese on Sunday and the Monday clash between newly-promoted Monza and Atalanta – with La Dea manager Gian Piero Gasperini urging his side not to underestimate their opponents.

“No game in Serie A is easy, it does not matter that our opponents have come up from the second tier,” said the Atalanta boss. “We must approach the game with a good mentality and respect for what we will have to go through on the pitch.”

