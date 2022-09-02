Songstress Sista Afia has bowed to pressure as she confirms she has had an enhancement of her body.

The singer, who said she faced constant body shaming in her seven years of being in the limelight, said her decision to adjust her body to her taste was purely for maintenance purposes.

Contrary to claims she has had a liposuction and butt surgery, she revealed in an interview that she only had tummy contour.

According to her, she felt uncomfortable with her protruding tummy and began a process here in Ghana to reduce the size.

However, she had further extensions when she travelled abroad for about three months.

Sista Afia revealed the fat freezing and tummy contouring is costly, but worth it as it has given her the confidence she had sought to achieve.

However, she was quick to mention that she has never been under the knife, adding that “every other part of my body is natural”.

In the interview, the ‘Slay Queen’ composer hinted she might have a breast reduction in the near future, after she has conceived.

“I might work on my body in the future, especially my breast because it’s too big. I have plans of reducing it after I have given birth. I don’t know the changes that will happen to my body after childbirth but I might reduce it.”

The reason, she said, is that her huge cleavage does not complement her body.