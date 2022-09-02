Popular prophet, Nicolas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has explained his motivation to vie for president in the 2024 general election.

According to him, given the socio-economic challenges in the country, Ghana needs a spiritual leader for respite.

He indicated that no canal man can save the country from total collapse, hence his decision to contest the elections in 2024.

Prophet Kumchacha disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Adomonline.com’s Dennis Adu

Watch full video for the full interview: