The Quality And Accreditation Institute has assessed and issued a Certificate of Accreditation to the Eastern Regional Hospital Laboratory.

This international accreditation (ISO 15189:2012) was issued after the Medical Laboratory Scientists in the facility met all the conditions of medical laboratory testing in the facility.

This means that the results one receives for tests performed in this laboratory will be comparable to what one receives globally in medical laboratories that adhere to the International Standards required for Medical Laboratory testing.

This was contained in a statement by the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) which commended the hospital.

GAMLS stated it was a much anticipated international accreditation, stating it all started with MLS Francisca Dzata (RTD), who catapulted the Eastern Regional Hospital Laboratory to an international platform.

“MLS Francis Ussher also championed the development of the Laboratory at both National and International levels.

“MLS Samuel Azumah Nii Morton has finally taken the Laboratory to the promised land to attain International Accreditation, and I, Rev George Danquah Damptey, have been praying for all,” the statement read.

GAMLS indicated the certification is the first to be received by any Ghana Health Service facility and therefore called on hospitals’ management to support the Quality Management System programmes rolled out nationwide by the respective agencies.

“It is worth noting that achieving this feat was impossible without the commitment from the Management of the Hospital, the support and direction from the Clinical Laboratory Unit, Institutional Care Division, Ghana Health Service (CLU-ICD-GHS) and the United States Pharmacopoeia Convention to the Laboratory over the period,” GAMLS added.