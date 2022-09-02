Arsenal made it five wins from five with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in front of an electric Emirates.

The Gunners were utterly dominant and could have scored three or four in the first half, with Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka all testing Emiliano Martinez.

Minutes after Saka missed an empty net from five yards out, Jesus finally broke the deadlock, sweeping home after Martinez could only parry an effort from Granit Xhaka into the Brazilian’s path.

Gabriel Martinelli almost doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time, but only a flying save from Martinez kept Villa in the match heading into the second period

Villa kept the Gunners at bay for much of the second half and grew into the game as Leon Bailey and Matty Cash each had shots on goal.

And they found an equaliser through the unlikeliest of ways as substitue Douglas Luiz scored direct from a corner kick, Ramsdale beaten at his front post to stun Mikel Arteta’s men.

But Villa were level for just three minutes, Saka picking out Martinelli at the back post to prod past Martinez to send the Emirates into raptures.

The Gunners held on this time to match their best ever start to a Premier League season and stay top of the table.