Controversial actress, Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has revealed she was a victim of blackmail.

She disclosed that, her naked video which was widely circulated on social media years ago was leaked by her former manager.

Poloo said her manager proposed sex in exchange for the video, an offer she rejected.

Out of pain, she claimed her manager leaked the video on social media.

Akuapem Poloo narrated how her close friend connived with her American-based former manager to embarrass her.

She however maintained that, it was not a sex tape but a short video taken by her friend while she was having her bath.

After the video went viral, Poloo said her friend confessed and begged for forgiveness.

A teary Akuapem Poloo in an interview with Zionfelix said her experience has taught her to be wary of the people close to her.