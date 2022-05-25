Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene says he would love to have a song with International music stars like Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz, the Rock star said he would also love to have a song with Justin Bieber and Elemay.

According to him, it is about time he moves on from local collaborations to international features that will cement his music prowess.

The Lynx signee said he would be more than elated to give Nicki Minaj a verse to rap on if he had the opportunity.

Watch the video below:

