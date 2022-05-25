Actor, Van Vicker has taken to social media to celebrate his daughter on her birthday.

Ji-an, who is the second of Van’s three children, turned 16 today, May 25.

The proud father took to social media to brag about his daughter and wrote the attributes that make her special.

“Confidence, intelligence, courage, smartness, people’s person, you are so selfless, generous and caring are only a handful of reasons why you are special to me,” he wrote.

According to Van, the pinch he felt when he witnessed his daughter’s birth is there till date, the reason he hates to see her sad.

Aside his epistle, he posted a photo of his all grown and beautiful daughter he calls his ‘Chocho’