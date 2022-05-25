The multipurpose library and robotic centre at Dansoman in Accra built by the MTN Ghana Foundation is impacting lives.

The facility situated at the Ebenezer Senior High School at a cost of ¢770,000 has seen massive patronage two years after commissioning.

This forms part of MTN Foundation’s effort to support government in the provision of educational infrastructure.

This was revealed when officials of MTN Ghana went on a familiarisation tour of the facility and also engage to the students in the library.

Head of the Dansoman Multipurpose Library, Rejoice Akosua Adjei in an interview said since the library was opened to the public, about 11,000 people have visited the library in 2021 alone.

She said students in and around Dansoman throng the library to do their research due to facility made available by MTN Ghana.

She urged students in and around Dansoman to take advantage of the multipurpose library to broaden their horizon.

Rejoice Adjei also revealed plans to invite the Member of Parliament for the area to join the reading club to encourage the youth to use the facility.

She charged other corporate bodies to emulate the MTN Ghana example and donate books to the library.

“The Ghana Library Authority has been supplying books but we need more so institutions should donate to us” Ms. Adjei appealed.

For his part, Senior Manager for Sustainability and Social Impact at MTN Ghana, Robert Kuzoe was impressed at the maintenance culture.

“As you can see this facility looks as if it was handed over today but this was handed over in 2020. I’m impressed with how the facility has been taken care of” he said.

Mr. Kuzeo revealed plans by the Foundation to build such facilities in other communities across the country.