The head pastor and elders of Ossa Madih Church at Etsi Fawomanye in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam district of the Central region jumped over a fence wall to avoid being arrested by the police.

Report indicates that, the head pastor has illegally connected power to the church and the mission house for the past five years.



His action was exposed when officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) who were checking fault on some meters detected the illegal connection at the church premises.

Speaking in an interview, the manager for Ajumako Enyan Essiam district, Maxwell Essel condemned their action.

He said police at Enyan Nkwantanum is currently on a manhunt for the suspects on the run.

Mr. Essel said they will be processed for court to serve as a deterrent to others.

The ECG manager bemoaned the increase in illegal connection in villages in the Central region.

To curb this menace, Mr Essel there is a task force going around to check illegal connections in the area.

He warned residents to deist from stealing power since culprits will be arrested and prosecuted.