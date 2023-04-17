Ghanaian actor, Sumsum Ahuofe has said he is better Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and ‘one corner’ hitmaker Patapaa Amisty.

According to him, he is more talented than the duo because his maiden song is a hit.

He explained that, Patapaa made only one hit due to God’s favour and Lil Win had to produce more than 15 songs before getting a hit.

Sumsum Ahuofe who unveiled his single ‘Flex on Them’ on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness last Friday said, he not doing music for money but to showcase his talent.

Watch the interview below:

