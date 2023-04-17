I wanted a man with a hairy chest - Celestine Donkor 

For most people, having certain desired qualities in their ideal spouses is a big deal; a situation gospel musician Celestine Donkor found herself in before she got married.

In a book she has authored with her husband Kofi Donkor, Beyond the Rhythm, Celestine indicates that prior to her marriage, she had always fancied having a husband who had hair on his chest.

Unfortunately for her, the man she got married to, who is also her manager, does not have that feature.

She said because of that, her husband was goaded to start using hair growth creams on his chest but to no avail.

She, however, noted that anytime she thinks about, it fascinates her because there are more important attributes she has discovered in her husband than just chest hair.

‘Beyond the Rhythm’ by Kofi Donkor & Celestine Donkor

“I told him I wanted someone I could confidently go to places with. Someone with a hairy chest. Laughs! I wanted my ideal man. But guess what? My man has zero hair so he resorted to buying a hair growth cream and began applying it religiously to grow his chest.

I laugh when I think about it even till today. All the same, more importantly, I was on fire for God and I had matured so much in Him that meeting someone like my husband who was that interested in my spiritual welfare and growth meant everything to me. That was the biggest attraction for me,” she wrote.

The book, Beyond the Rhythm, also recounts how Celestine got connect to Kofi who was then in Korea. They started dating and agreed on marriage before they even met for the first time.

Kofi Donkor, is currently the manager of Celestine Donkor.

They are blessed with three children.