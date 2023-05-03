Talented Nigerian musician, Chidimma Ekile, has revealed for the first time that she was born blind.

Shedding more light on her childhood in a prelude of her upcoming song, Chidinma revealed she did not open her eyes days after she was born.

She added that all medical interventions to get her to see proved abortive and her parents gradually grew frustrated.

“Everything they tried medically proved abortive and they had to resort to God. My mum being a prayer warrior started praying and fasting because she had tried every other thing.”

In what she describes as a miracle, Chidinma said she eventually opened her eyes, but they were ‘blood red’ and blur at first, but she began seeing after some time.

“It was also another problem and that’s where church came in. My mother pledged to God to dedicate and promised to give me back to God as a sacrifice of thanksgiving.”

Chidinma said she has lived up to the deal with God, hence using her talent to spread the word of God.

Due to the covenant, the Fallen in Love crooner said she does not succeed in her endeavors that are unchristianly, the reason she quit secular music.

Watch video below: