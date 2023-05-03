The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has published its annual report on the country’s household income and expenditure survey labour statistics for 2022.

The report provides data on employment status, economic activity, youth unemployment, and sector-wise movements in and out of employment, namely Agriculture, Industry, and Services.

According to the report, 1.7 million people were jobless during the third quarter of 2022, with two-thirds of them being women.

Additionally, the report highlights that a significant number of people are shifting from the Industry sector to the Services and Agriculture sectors, resulting in a decline in the Industry sector’s workforce.

More specifically, the report reveals that around 46,000 individuals have migrated from the Industry sector to the Agriculture sector, and another 20,018 people have moved from the Industry sector to the Services sector.

When combined, these two figures show that an additional 60,000 individuals have moved away from the Industry sector to either the Agriculture or Services sector.

