A 25-year-old man, Isaac Godiga, affectionately called Jay Jay, has allegedly been stabbed to death by a young man only identified as Anane at Assin Akropong in the Assin Fosu municipality of the Central Region.

The incident happened over stolen mobile phone confusion.

According to the brother of the deceased, Sammy Tuga, who spoke to Adom News’ Alfred Amoh, the deceased accused the suspect of stealing his mobile phone and reported it to the police.

The Assin Akropong police station, which had only one officer on duty at the time of the incident, allegedly directed the complainant to organise boys to arrest the suspect at the police station but in the process, the suspect stabbed the complainant to death.

The remains of the complainant are currently at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital morgue at Assin Fosu whilst the suspect is on the run.

He pleaded with the Police to make sure the suspect is made to face the law.