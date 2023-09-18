Former Ghana international, Mohammed Polo has tipped Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah to lead the Black Stars to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next year.

Kudus and Nuamah were both on the score sheet for the senior national team against Central African Republic (CAR) in the final Group E game of the AFCON qualifiers and Liberia.

Polo, who won the 1978 AFCON title with the Black Stars described the two footballers as generational talents, adding that he believes Ghana would benefit immensely from their contributions to the senior national team.

“The telepathy between these two players could propel Ghana to AFCON success in Cote D Ivoire and would have a massive impact on our bid to qualify for the next World Cup,” the former Hearts of Oak coach told GNA Sports.

“It is very rare for Ghana to have these kinds of players in one team at a time, but we are blessed to have this duo who are not just creators but scorers,” he said.

Polo also asserted that, the recent moves by these players in the respective European clubs would aid in their development and would become massive for Ghana’s football progress, especially at the senior level.

“I am happy with their progress, and I urge you to annul all the negativity that they might face while playing football, especially on social media,” he added.

Mohammed Polo stated that, there are more of these talents in Ghana and that more has to be done to unearth them, especially by supporting experienced footballers to build more academies.

Ghana have secured a place in the AFCON tournament that is scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

Chris Hughton and his charges will be hoping to win the trophy to end the country’s 41-year AFCON trophy drought.

