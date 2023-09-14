Former Ghana goalkeeper, Richard Kingston remains optimistic about Black Stars’ chances ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana, who are four-time African champions have secured a 10th straight AFCON qualification after beating Central Africa Republic in the final round of the qualifiers in Kumasi a week ago to finish as Group E winners.

The Black Stars have however struggled to end the country’s 41-year trophy drought after winning the last trophy in 1982 in Libya.

Kingston, who played the senior national team for over a decade believes with teamwork, unity, and love within the squad, the Black Stars will end the trophy drought.

“The Black Stars now we are coming together so I think before the AFCON, will get to know each other very well and I believe that we can get very far in the coming (AFCON),” he said.

“I cannot promise you [Ghana will win the AFCON] but I believe one day I will be a champion,” he added.

Ghana will discover their group opponents for the 2023 AFCON tournament on October 12, 2023, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The tournament itself will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

