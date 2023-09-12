The senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana recorded a 3-1 win over Liberia in an international friendly match today, Tuesday, September 12.

Ghana hosted the Lone Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

Chris Hughton and his lads dominated the game despite ending the first part of the game goalless.

After recess, Lyon player, Ernest Nuamah opened the scoring for the Black Stars in the 51st minute after he was assisted by defender Nicholas Opoku.

Seven minutes later, Nuamah assisted Mohammed Kudus to double the lead for the Black Stars.

Later in the game, substitute Jordan Ayew equalised from close range to increase the lead for Ghana.

In added time, the Ghana defense could not stay resolute, allowing Liberia to pull one back to force the contest into a 3-1 defeat.

Full-Time



Ghana 3-1 Liberia



Ernest Nuamah, Mohammed Kudus, and Jordan Ayew the scorers for Ghana.



Divine Teah with the consolation for Liberia.

Today’s win means that coach Chris Hughton has now won three matches after playing five matches with the Black Stars.

Ghana will take on the USA and Mexico in the next international break.