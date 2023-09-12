Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo has shared his perspective on the challenges of remaining faithful in marriage, describing it as difficult.

He likened women to Delilah and Jezebel in the Bible who overpower men with their seduction.

RMD, as he is otherwise known, acknowledged that, fidelity can be challenging especially for men in the entertainment industry due to the nature of their work.

He said they are sometimes required to kiss or be in compromising situations with actresses, which he explained requires a lot of self control to stay in character.

However, he emphasized the importance of constantly reminding oneself of the institution of marriage and the reasons for choosing to be a part of it.

RMD is of strong opinion that, marriage is beautiful hence one should not put themselves in situations that would bring a strain on the union.

He highlighted the need for open communication, contentment, commitment, and a strong sense of purpose for a sustainable relationship.

