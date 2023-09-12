Ghanaian radio personality, Andy Dosty has opened up on rumours he fathered a child who bears a striking resemblance to him.

According to him, he became alarmed when he met the young lady because their height, facial features and mannerism were similar.

However, Dosty in an interview Delay stated unequivocally that, she is not his daughter.

This, he explained is because his ex-girlfriend who is mother of the girl said he [Andy] is not the father.

Not convinced, Andy said he considered going for a DNA test to confirm paternity but was urged not to waste his money.

This notwithstanding, he said he plays a fatherly role in the child’s life, including funding her education.

