The police have apprehended a 24-year-old illegal miner for allegedly defiling a little girl at Akrokere in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region.

Ebenezer Adu’s victim is a 9-year-old currently in Primary 3.

A source close to Adom News indicates that, the suspect and the little girl’s mother reside in the same house.

According to the source, the woman had requested the suspect to provide a place for the little girl to sleep in his room whenever her boyfriend or fiancé visited her at night.

The source revealed that, the miner took advantage of the offer and defiled the little girl on numerous occasions.

The entire situation came to light when the little girl went to school with a mobile phone bought for her by the illegal miner.

The girl’s mother, Faustina Yamu, also confirmed the story to Adom News over the phone.

She said the suspect has been handed over to the Obuasi police, while her daughter is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

