RuffTown Records, the management of Ghanaian artiste Wendy Shay, has broken silence on the car accident she was involved in over the weekend.

On the night of Saturday, September 9, 2023, the ‘Uber Driver’ singer had an accident on the Kwabenya road in Accra.

A news report captured Wendy’s Jeep Wrangler vehicle with the registration number plate, SHAY 21-19 with a mangled front side. Her car collided with a tipper truck loaded with sand.

In a live account of the incident on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’, the Deputy News Editor of the station, Prince Obimpeh who chanced on the scene said Wendy Shay had complained of severe headache at the moment.

She was then taken to the hospital.

A press statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RuffTown Records, Ricky Nana Agyeman (Bullet), indicates that Wendy is currently responding to treatment.

“Accordion to latest medical reports, Wendy Shay is in a stable condition and is expected to make full recovery,” he wrote.

Bullet has also asked the public to pray for Wendy.

This comes a few days after the artiste reiterated the need for creatives to be spiritually fortified if they want to reach greater heights in their careers.

See full press release below:

