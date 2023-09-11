The Western Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has set up a nine-member committee to investigate the explosion that occurred at the Anto-Aboso quarry site in the Shama District.

The Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, who is the head of the REGSEC said the committee is to investigate the cause of the explosion.

“The committee will investigate the cause of the explosion, if the company was up to speed on it safety guidelines and licensing, if they had authorisation to store explosives, and also make recommendations to guard against future occurrences” he added.

The Regional Minister indicated that, the committee made up representatives from Minerals Commission, NADMO, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ghana Health Service, works engineer and Assembly member for the area has three weeks to investigate and submit their report.

Mr. Okyere Darko Mensah made this known after an emergency security meeting with stakeholders, including the police, Fire Service and NADMO.

He expressed hope the committee will deliver on its mandate.

