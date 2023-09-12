A businessman, Ssaalongo Nsikonenne Habib Ssezzigu, a resident of Bugereka village, in Uganda Mukono district over the weekend married seven wives in a historical ceremony he organised in his village.

Two of the seven wives wedded to Habib who is a traditional healer are biological sisters.

According to Capital FM Uganda, after the exchange of marital vows, Nsikonnene and his seven wives held a big procession led by cyclists, through the towns before arriving at their home.

The wedding ceremony kicked off with a concert as the couples moved in a convoy amidst of applause from people who had lined up on roadsides to witness the ceremony.

Some of people could not believe that this was real, some of them said that this was their first time to witness such historical event and do not think that in their lives they will again see another man like Habib doing the similar event.

The wives who made the historical event includes Mariam, Madinah, Aisha, Zainabu, Fatuma, Rashida and Musanyusa who is the Habib’s first wife. They were each given brand new cars as wedding presents by their husband.

Habib, in his speech at the reception, commended his wives for being loyal to him. He said he will be adding more wives in future.