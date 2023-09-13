Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has highlighted the positives after the Black Stars international friendly win over Liberia.

The Black Stars hosted the Lone Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

However, goals from Ernest Nuamah, Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew ensured the team continued their fine run under Hughton who replaced Otto Addo on a 21-month deal.

In his post-match interview, the Irish-Ghanaian tactician said he picked up a lot of positives.

“Today’s setup gives me the opportunity to think about possible formations in the future for the Ghana Black Stars,” Coach Chris Hughton said.

After today’s win, Coach Chris Hughton has now recorded three victories as Ghana coach. Under him, the Black Stars have drawn two matches and are yet to lose a game.

Up next for Ghana, the national team will next month take on Mexico and the USA in two separate international friendly games in the next international break.

