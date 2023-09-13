Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities FC, have confirmed the demise of goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey.

The young and enterprising shotstopper passed away after a short illness.

The 26-year-old was confirmed dead on Tuesday by the club in a social media post.

According to the club, they are devastated by the sudden demise of the goalkeeper.

“It is with a heavy heart that we sadly announce the passing of our goalkeeper, Sylvester Sackey. Sackey has been with us for the last four seasons and was our first-choice goalkeeper for a greater part of the last two seasons,” the post read.

“His demise is a big blow to everyone associated with the club. Our hearts & thoughts are with the bereaved family at this very difficult time. The club is in touch with the family of Sylvester and will communicate our next course of action in the coming days.”

RIP Sackey. 😭💔🕊️ — Legon Cities FC (@LegonCitiesFC) September 12, 2023

Sackey made 19 appearances in the Ghana Premier League last season for Cities, making a lot of remarkable saves.

He managed to keep seven clean sheets and conceded 20 goals in the process.