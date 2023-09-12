Dancehall musician, Samini has said the influx of foreign songs in Ghana should not be a threat to the music industry.

According to him, that should motivate Ghanaian musicians to work harder and break boundaries.

“If I am in my territory and I hear a song from another person; I know they are putting in the work here. So we have to look at how we can also penetrate the industry” Samini said in an interview on Adom TV‘s show Showtym with Andy Dosty.

Nigerian music has taken over the airwaves in Ghana and recently, Amapiano genre from South Africa is giving competition to local artistes competition.

But Ghanaian musicians blame the phenomenon on DJs and called for equitable airplay.

But Samini is not the only musician who is not against the influx of foreign songs in Accra.

Afrobeats singer, Kelvyn Boy also holds a similar view.

