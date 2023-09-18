The 2020 NDC running mate to former President John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has said the educational system in Ghana, especially the Senior High School (SHS), is currently in disarray.

This, she explained is due to the misuse of public funds meant for the provision of infrastructure, textbooks, computers, science laboratories, and learning materials by officials.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who is also a former Minister of Education, said aside the misuse of public funds, the introduction of the shift system in both the basic and secondary education had worsened the plight of students and parents and negatively impacted on the educational system.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang made the disclosure at the Speech and Prize Giving Day of the John Dramani Mahama Basic School at Mamprobi, Accra, where she represented former President who could not honour the invitation due to unforeseen circumstances.

The event was to recognise learners and teachers who did well to impact positively on the school.

Other dignitaries at the ceremony included Hon. Okoe Vanderpuiye, Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, and Mrs Monica Ansaba, Director of Education of the Ablekuma Central Education Directorate.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, on behalf of ex-President Mahama, presented an amount of GH¢10,000 to the school.

Holistic education

Speaking on the theme: “Holistic Education, The Role of Stakeholders”, the former first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast said given the potential for state resources to significantly contribute to the improvement in the quality of education, it was unfortunate that the contrary was the case in the country today.

She said it was to help improve quality education that former President John Mahama strategically placed emphasis on technical and vocational education and urged students to pursue such courses that would have positive impact in their future.

Teachers

Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang expounded the virtues of teachers who ‘tirelessly impart knowledge and help in moulding future leaders’ for the country as well as their ability to ‘influence human behaviour and lives’.

The headteacher of the John Dramani Mahama Basic School, Bennet Kwame Azaglo, commended the parents and students of the school for their cooperation and academic performances and appealed to the educational authorities to assist the school with computer laboratory and other learning accessories.

