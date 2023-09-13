Jordan Ayew marked a significant milestone in his playing career after surpassing his father’s goal-scoring legacy for the Black Stars.

Ayew was on the scoresheet on Tuesday as the Black Stars recorded a 3-1 victory over Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Stepping onto the pitch as a substitute for Ernest Nuamah in the 62nd minute, Ayew find the back of the net on the 82nd minute.

This accomplishment propels him beyond his father, Abedi Pele, in the all-time goal scoring record for the Black Stars.

Ayew now boast of 20 goals joint with Sulley Muntari, Mohammed Polo and Wilberforce Mfum, a testament to his exceptional skill and unwavering dedication on the field. His father, Abedi Pele, concluded his illustrious career with 19 goals.

Abedi Pele tallied 19 goals in 73 appearances before retiring, while Jordan Ayew has notched 20 goals in 92 appearances.

Jordan is also now four goals behind his brother and Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew.

In addition to this milestone, Jordan Ayew now stands as Ghana’s fourth-most capped player.

Black Stars highest scorers:

Asamoah Gyan – 51

Kwasi Owusu – 36

Anthony Yeboah – 29

Abdul Razak – 25

Andre Ayew – 24

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan still holds the record for the highest number of goals scored for Ghana, amassing an impressive 51 goals in 109 appearances before hanging up his boots.

