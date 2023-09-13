Jordan Ayew has achieved a milestone in Ghana’s international friendly game against Liberia.

The Black Stars defeated the Lone Stars 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

However, the Crystal Palace striker made his 92nd appearance for the Black Stars and scored to become the fourth most-capped Black Stars player in history.

The 32-year-old made his 91st appearance to tie John Paintsil’s record in Ghana’s 2-1 win over Central African Republic in a 2023 AFCON qualifier last week.

Ayew was introduced into the game in the 61st minute as a replacement to fellow goal scorer Ernest Nuamah and scored in the 82nd minute to put Ghana up 3-0.

His goal means the striker has scored 20 goals in all competitions for the Black Stars.

20 goals for the Black Stars is an amazing feat. Congrats, @jordan_ayew9 👏🇬🇭 #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/4yukWBsscq — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 13, 2023

The win caps a brilliant week for Jordan Ayew who helped Ghana qualify to the AFCON for the 10th consecutive.

Jordan Ayew is expected to feature for Crystal Palace this weekend in their game against Aston Villa at Villa Park.