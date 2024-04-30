Jordan Ayew’s goals against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have been nominated for Crystal Palace’s Goal of The Season.

His country compatriot, Jeffrey Schlupp’s stunning goal against Fulham has also earned a nomination.

Among the contenders are goals from Michael Olise, Ebere Eze, Jesse Derry, Jefferson Lerma, Joachim Andersen, Danny Imray, Shauna Guyyat, Araya Dennis, and Shanade Hopcroft.

The award ceremony will take place at Fairfield Halls on Tuesday, May 7, where the winner will be announced.

These nominations include outstanding goals from various teams within the club, spanning across the men’s, women’s, U-18, and U-21 teams.

https://twitter.com/CPFC/status/1785255390453653690

Jordan Ayew has already clinched the Player of the Month award twice this season, in August 2023 and February 2024.

The forward has been instrumental, netting four goals and providing seven assists in the Premier League so far.