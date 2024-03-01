Jordan Ayew’s brilliant strike against Everton has been nominated for the Premier League Goal of The Month for February.

The Ghana striker scored the goal during Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Ayew’s magic unfolded as he deftly received a pass from his teammate, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and unleashed a powerful shot into the right side of the net.

Goal of the month nominees.



Jordan Ayew is a nominee 🇬🇭

pic.twitter.com/hjtEPtdNHQ — Fantasy Gold FPL (@fantasygoldgh) February 29, 2024

The goal was a significant moment for Ayew, marking his return from representing the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

He continued his excellent form by contributing a goal and an assist in Palace’s 3-1 victory over Burnley.

Ayew isn’t the only Crystal Palace player in the running for the prestigious award. Teammate Jefferson Lerma’s fantastic strike against Chelsea has also made the shortlist.

Adding to the Ghanaian presence in the nominations is Kobbie Mainoo, the talented Ghanaian-English midfielder recognized for his winning goal for Manchester United against Wolves.

Ayew is looking ahead to maintain his impressive form as Crystal Palace gears up to face Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League clash on Saturday.