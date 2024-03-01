Economic and social activities in Bompieso, in the Prestea-Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region came to a standstill on Friday, 1st March 2024 when the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, responsible for Mines, George Mireku Duker led a delegation to officially launch the Bompieso Community Mining Scheme.

The scheme is expected to cause a remarkable positive shift in the economic fortunes of the residents.

Traditional authorities and residents of the town turned out in their numbers to not only witness but also share in the joy of the arrival of government’s much touted Community Mining Scheme which is expected to mark the commencement of major transformation in the economic lives of the inhabitants of the community and others nearby.

With over 5000 jobs expected to be created directly, the Bompieso Community Mining Scheme is expected to steer the community towards a path of economic success anchored on a sustainable and responsible mining module known as the Community Mining Scheme.

Addressing the gathering at the launch, Hon. Mireku Duker highlighted the critical role of the parliamentary candidate for the area, Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi, in the establishment of the Community Mining Scheme.

He touted Oteng Gyasi’s contributions, noting that the welfare and progress of the constituents is a major concern for her and that if given the nod to represent the people in the 2024 election, she will ensure the development of the constituency.

The Deputy Minister also urged the Chiefs and residents to play their role as watchdogs in the community and assist government in its bid to reduce illegal mining to the barest minimum.

He said the government is determined to ensure that the small-scale mining sector serves as a platform for the growth of Ghanaian investors in the mining sector.

“This day would not have been possible without our mother, Barbara Oteng Gyasi. I believe that when someone gives you life, its only right that you reciprocate that kindness and the only way she expects you to do that is voting for her in December. This scheme is a major intervention that will ensure that Ghanaians benefit from the resources God has blessed us with.

“Nananom and everyone here must remember the importance of our waterbodies and help us protect them from harmful mining activities. We know illegal miners try to influence chiefs and opinion leaders in the communities to allow them undertake their activities but I want to appeal to you all to rise up and reject such offers and help government protect our waterbodies”, he stated.

“The President is only one person and cannot be everywhere at the same time but we the locals have a responsibility to help fight the menace. Reject anything meant to influence you and lets clampdown on illegal mining activities in the country. The CMS is for all Ghanaians and I’d capable of creating a lot of jobs for most Ghanaians” he noted.

In a Speech read on behalf of the Board Chair and parliamentary Candidate of the area, Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi, stated that the government of Nana Akufo-Addo has fulfilled most of his promises to Ghanaians, especially the people of Prestea Huni Valley.

“Community Mining Scheme is a good project and we are expecting to have at least 10 in this constituency. We already have some of the CMS concessions operating and we will soon launch the others. This project will bring employment and help boost economic activities in the country,” he said.

The Western Regional Minister, Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko said “government is not against small-scale mining. We want to raise Ghanaian giants in the mining industry and ensure that we all benefit from it. Western Region has benefitted from the CMS and we all must be happy”.

The Chief of the area who Chaired the occasion, Bompiesohene, added, “we are grateful to God and the government for setting up a CMS concession here. We’ve been looking forward to this day so we are happy to be benefitting from the policy of the government. We promise to follow the guidelines and also ensure that it becomes our legacy and help develop the community”, he said.